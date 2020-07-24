VERNON (CBSLA) – A man was caught on surveillance video backing a cargo van through the front doors of a Circle K convenience store and then ransacking it early Friday morning.
The smash-and-grab burglary occurred at a Circle K located at 2575 Santa Fe Ave. at 1 a.m., according to Vernon police.
The suspect backed up a cargo van through the front door, ramming it several times until he got inside.
He went behind the front counter and stole the cash register and other items, including cigarettes, police said.
He then got in the van and drove away. He remains on the loose.
He was described as a man wearing a dark t-shirt, dark shorts, a dark baseball cap and a dark face covering. His van was described as a white newer-model Chevrolet cargo van.
A financial estimate of the cash and items stolen and the damage to the store was not immediately disclosed.