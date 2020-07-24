LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Riverside County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 654 newly confirmed cases bringing the countywide total to 33,467 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 11,705 had recovered and 637 had died.
There were 523 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, with 159 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 611 newly confirmed cases and 14 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 26,796 cases and 372 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 17,826 had recovered.
There were 607 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, with 190 in intensive care units — the latest update provided by the county.
Ventura County officials reported 236 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 6,392 cases and 67 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,419 had recovered, 2,906 were under active quarantine.
There were 87 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, with 20 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 345,869 Riverside County residents, 226,027 San Bernardino County residents and 102,226 Ventura County residents had been tested.