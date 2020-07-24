SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Friday officially named Roy Den Hollander a suspect in the shooting death of attorney Marc Angelucci.
According to the sheriff’s department, Den Hollander, 72, arrived at the San Bernardino train station and rented a car on July 7.
Four days later, on July 11, Den Hollander then allegedly drove that rental car to Angelucci’s Crestline residence where Den Hollander shot and killed 52-year-old Angelucci before fleeing in his rental car, according to the sheriff’s department.
After the shooting, authorities said Den Hollander boarded a train at Union Station in Los Angeles and left California.
The sheriff’s department said it began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Newark, New Jersey on Monday to determine if there was a connection between the July 11 shooting at Angelucci’s home and the July 19 shooting at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in New Jersey.
The FBI confirmed there was evidence linking the two murder cases on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s department said there was no known motive for the killing of Angelucci, though the investigation was said to be ongoing.