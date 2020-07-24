RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The 2021 Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, set for February 12, 2021, has been canceled with hopes to resume in 2022, organizers announced Friday.

The Queen Scheherazade Scholarship Pageant, scheduled for November 2020, has also been canceled.

According to organizers, the ongoing global pandemic has caused the cancellation of all scheduled events on the Riverside County Fairgrounds since the middle of March.

The Riverside County Fairgrounds is currently being used as one of the county’s COVID-19 testing locations.

Riverside County Public Health plans on keeping the Federal Medical Station in place until the end of the calendar year leaving staff unable to properly plan and execute the event, organizers said.

“The Riverside County Fairgrounds are known not only as the home of our beloved Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, but as a focal point and safe haven for the community when it comes to accessing health care and, today, they are being utilized in another health care mission to help us overcome the coronavirus,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez.

“It is rare that we cancel this Fair, but we know the tradition is so strong and special for many families, including mine, that we can look forward to its return after we complete this mission.”

Riverside County Fair Advisory Board Chair, Lupe Ramos-Amith added, “It was a difficult decision to cancel, but with the uncertainty of how long the fairgrounds will be used as a testing center and back up hospital, it was one that had to be made. We look forward to seeing everyone for our 75th anniversary.”

Testing is open to anyone, with or without symptoms. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 945-6171 or visit rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing to make an appointment online.