LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit after they say a drone took pictures of their 14-month-old baby Archie at their Los Angeles-area home.

The couple filed the lawsuit to stop the sale and publication of any pictures taken of Archie. The couple claims the images were taken by drone at their Los Angeles home.

The anonymous sellers, however, claim the photo was shot in Malibu. But Archie has not been in public, according to the lawsuit.

“Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones or telephoto lenses can take away that right,” a statement from attorney Michael Kump said.”The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions.”

Prince Harry and Markle, a former actress who grew up in Los Angeles, moved to the area earlier this year from Canada, after deciding to step back from their royal duties.