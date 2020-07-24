PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police on Friday released an image of a car they say was used in a double shooting in Pasadena that killed a Duarte man.
The shooting happened at about 4:10 p.m. on May 23 in the 1500 block of North Lake Avenue. Police responding to the scene found an unresponsive 24-year-old Ray Magee Jr.
Magee was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. A second, 23-year-old man was also shot, but survived his injuries. Neither man lived in Pasadena, according to police.
Police say Magee was in a black Toyota Camry with another male when he was shot.
Homicide detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from feud between Pasadena gang and a rival gang from the Duarte area that recently resurfaced in May.
Surveillance video captured images of the suspect’s car, which was described as a silver 2017 Dodge Charger with tinted windows. It was last seen driving south on Lake Avenue.
Anyone with information about this shooting or the car can call the Pasadena police at (626) 744-4241.