LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four Major League Baseball players out of nearly 11,000 tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Opening Day this week, the league announced Friday.
Under MLB’s COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan, through July 23, six of the samples – or .05% – have been new positives. Two of those were staff members, while the remaining four were players.
Nearly 100 new positive tests have been recorded since the MLB began intake screening on June 27. Among the 99 positives, 84 have been players and 15 have been staff members.
More than two dozen clubs have had an individual test positive, the league said.
While none of the affected clubs were identified, Dodger outfielder A.J. Pollock revealed last week that he joined the team’s summer camp late because he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Julio Teheran also reportedly tested positive last week.
The truncated 60-game MLB season is finally underway after repeated delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.