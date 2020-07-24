CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify a man they say punched a barista, breaking his jaw, after he asked one of them to put on a mask.

The assault happened at a Starbucks on West Avenue I in Lancaster. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a man punched a barista when employees asked him to put on a mask as he entered the coffee shop.

A second man was with the suspect. Authorities said they also wanted to speak to that man as a witness to the assault.

Both were described as black men. The suspect was described as 6-foot-2 and about 230 pounds, and appeared to wear a dark jacket, and light-colored pants. The second man was described as 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds and wore a blue T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information about either man can call Los Angeles County sheriff’s Detective Grajales at (661) 948-8466.

