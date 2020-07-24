LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Friday to identify a man they say punched a barista, breaking his jaw, after he asked one of them to put on a mask.
The assault happened at a Starbucks on West Avenue I in Lancaster. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a man punched a barista when employees asked him to put on a mask as he entered the coffee shop.
Lancaster Station Detectives seek public's help in ID'ing alleged battery suspect for assaulting local barista. The man punched an employee after the employee asked him to put a mask on. Do you know him? Help us keep our local businesses safe!https://t.co/pltphjU5Ix#LASD #AV411 pic.twitter.com/TQWHl75uiv
— LASD Lancaster Stn. (@LANLASD) July 24, 2020
A second man was with the suspect. Authorities said they also wanted to speak to that man as a witness to the assault.
Both were described as black men. The suspect was described as 6-foot-2 and about 230 pounds, and appeared to wear a dark jacket, and light-colored pants. The second man was described as 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds and wore a blue T-shirt and dark-colored shorts.
Anyone with information about either man can call Los Angeles County sheriff’s Detective Grajales at (661) 948-8466.