EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a man to death in an El Monte neighborhood early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Durfee Avenue at around 3:08 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
There was no suspect information and no motive. The circumstances of the killing were not confirmed. It’s unclear exactly where the victim was killed.
The sheriff’s department and El Monte police are investigating.