LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Long Beach late Thursday night, and the two drivers involved remain at large.
The collision occurred at about 10:40 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and West Anaheim Street, according to Long Beach police.
Police told CBSLA that the victim may have worked as a security guard for a nearby business and was hanging on the hood of an SUV, possibly attempting to stop a crime in progress, when he was struck by an oncoming van.
The man died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
Both vehicles fled, police said.
The exact circumstances of the collision remain under investigation. Its unclear if there is any surveillance video of the crash. There was no immediate description of the two suspect vehicles.