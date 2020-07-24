LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD’s school police says they have responded to more than 200 burglaries at campuses and properties since the coronavirus outbreak shut the district down.
According to the Los Angeles School Police Department, there have been more than 215 burglaries at LAUSD campuses and properties since mid-March, when the district shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The department shared some photos taken at the burglarized properties, which showed district-owned electronics strewn on the ground, broken windows and doors, and graffiti scrawled on walls.
School break-ins have also been a problem in Culver City, where two brothers were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing three different schools.
Reports of vandalism, burglary or suspicious activity at a LAUSD property contact LASPD’s dispatch at (213) 625-6631.