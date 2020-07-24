LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Friday that 16 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, 435 LAPD employees have tested positive for the virus, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Of those who have tested positive, 245 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating, and 270 have returned to work.
Also on Friday, the department announced the first coronavirus-related death of a sworn officer, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that one employee is hospitalized with the virus, and 145 employees have tested positive since March.
As of Friday, 108 LAFD employees have recovered and returned to work, and 36 are recovering at home.
