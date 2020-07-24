LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An off-duty LAPD officer has been charged with driving under the influence after prosecutors say he crashed his car into a parked vehicle in April 2018.
Michael Anthony Keith, 35, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Two people were injured in the crash on April 26, 2018, along the northbound lanes of State Route 14 in Palmdale when Keith allegedly veered off the road. Prosecutors say his car struck a parked SUV with two people inside. They were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
Arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
If convicted as charged, Keith faces a possible maximum sentence of nine years in state prison.