LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has died of coronavirus.
An official confirmed the death to CBSLA Friday. It marks the first sworn LAPD officer to die of COVID-19, and the second department employee, police said.
No further details on the victim were immediately released.
Through Monday, the LAPD had reported that at least 419 of its personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Erica McAdoo, an LAPD senior detention officer, died of coronavirus. Flags at the California State Capitol were flown at half-staff in her honor.
The Los Angeles metro area is one of the biggest coronavirus hot spots in the nation. Through Thursday, L.A. County has recorded 166,848 coronavirus cases and 4,262 deaths from the disease.