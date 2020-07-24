CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will continue relaxed parking enforcement for several parking offenses through at least Aug. 16.

Tickets will not be issued for:

  • residential street sweeping;
  • expired vehicle registration;
  • overnight and oversize parking districts;
  • rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions; and
  • abandoned vehicles.

Fines will also not be increased for failure to pay and a grace period will be extended for people dropping off and picking up passengers.

Deadlines for all payments will also be extended, the department announced.

Enforcement will continue for:

  • metered parking;
  • time limits inside preferential parking districts for vehicles without a permit;
  • posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas;
  • posted temporary “No Parking” zones;
  • vehicles blocking emergency access, including alleyways and fire hydrants;
  • colored curb zones; and
  • parking restrictions for city-owned lots.

The department will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents inside preferential parking districts who have renewed their permit but have not received new hang-tags before their current permit expires.

