LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will continue relaxed parking enforcement for several parking offenses through at least Aug. 16.
Tickets will not be issued for:
- residential street sweeping;
- expired vehicle registration;
- overnight and oversize parking districts;
- rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions; and
- abandoned vehicles.
Fines will also not be increased for failure to pay and a grace period will be extended for people dropping off and picking up passengers.
Deadlines for all payments will also be extended, the department announced.
Enforcement will continue for:
- metered parking;
- time limits inside preferential parking districts for vehicles without a permit;
- posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas;
- posted temporary “No Parking” zones;
- vehicles blocking emergency access, including alleyways and fire hydrants;
- colored curb zones; and
- parking restrictions for city-owned lots.
The department will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents inside preferential parking districts who have renewed their permit but have not received new hang-tags before their current permit expires.
