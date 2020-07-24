LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A task force from the Los Angeles County Fire Department is preparing to deploy to help respond to Hurricane Douglas in the Hawaiian Islands.
Douglas is still more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, but is intensifying as it moves west-northwest toward the islands. The storm is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity as it approaches the islands on Sunday.
**PRESS CONFERENCE** CA-TF2 deployment to Hawaiian Islands.
Specilized members of LACoFD’s California Task Force 2 (CA-TF2), Urban Search and Rescue, 40-Member water rescue team is preparing for deployment to assist w/ the response to #HurricaneDouglas in the Hawaiian Islands. pic.twitter.com/a8mefpkjQA
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 24, 2020
Specialized members of the county’s California Task Force 2, Urban Search and Rescue and the 40-member water rescue team is getting ready to deploy to the islands to assist with disaster response.
The personnel is staging at county fire’s Pacoima facility and is expected to travel to Hawaii Friday afternoon. The team’s deployment is expected to last 10 to 14 days.