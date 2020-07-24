LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — George Tyndall, a former longtime University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting 21 women, pleaded not guilty Friday to six newly filed felony charges.
Prosecutors filed the latest charges — five counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and one county of sexual battery by fraud — earlier this month.
The new charges involved alleged crimes against five women while the 73-year-old was working at USC’s health center between 2011 and 2015, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Tyndall was initially charged in June 2019 with 18 felony counts of sexual penetration and 11 felony counts of sexual battery by fraud involving 16 other women dating back to 2009. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.
A preliminary hearing date is scheduled to be set Sept. 25. The hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence to allow the case against Tyndall to proceed to trial.
If convicted as charged, Tyndall could face up to 64 years in a state prison, according to the D.A.’s office.
