PICO-ROBERTSON (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles for more than two hours Friday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire broke out at about 11:32 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Pico Boulevard.

An elderly couple living in a single-family home behind the building were said to be unharmed after sheltering in the dwelling with first responders while crews battled the blaze.

When fire crews initially arrived on scene, they began breaking through doors and windows in an effort to locate the source of the flames.

But, less than half an hour later, crews had to take a defensive position — exiting the building and coming down from the roof — due to the heavy flames and difficulty making entry into the structure.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. to help tackle the blaze from the ground and from the rooftop of an adjacent building, as flamed engulfed the commercial structure and caused a partial roof collapse.

At about 1:45 p.m., crews were working to hit the last remaining hot spots in the structure. One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening heat-related illness.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.