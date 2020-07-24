LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 44 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,949 newly confirmed cases Friday, bringing countywide totals to 4,300 deaths and 168,757 cases.
Health officials said the relatively low number of newly reported cases was due in part to lab result reporting delays in the state’s electronic lab system, but the numbers were expected to increase over the coming days as those results were reported.
The department reported 1,928 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized Friday with 29% being treated in the intensive care unit, though health officials said the hospitalization data was also incomplete due to changes in reporting requirements.
“Even with incomplete case and hospitalization data, we are seeing too much community spread of this virus, which means many of our friends, family and neighbors are sick and suffering,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “As we head into the weekend, I hope we each understand that continuing our recovery journey, including re-opening schools and businesses, is only possible if we get back to slowing the spread.”
On Thursday, health officials unveiled a tiered compliance plan for businesses that continue to operate during the pandemic. Businesses that fail to comply with local health orders, citations and fines would be issued.
With testing results available for more than 1.6 million people, health officials reported an overall 10% positivity rate.
More information about the county’s pandemic response can be found online.