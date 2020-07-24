VAN NUYS (CNS) — Criminal charges have been filed against two brothers who allegedly got into a scuffle with security guards — one of whom broke his arm — after the two refused to wear masks at a Target store in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Phillip Scott Hamilton II, 31, is charged with one misdemeanor count each of battery with serious bodily injury, battery and refusing to leave a business establishment after being asked to leave.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to one year and nine months in jail according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Paul Joseph Hamilton, 29, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of refusing to leave a business establishment after being asked to leave. He could face a maximum of one year and three months behind bars if convicted of the charges, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 1 at a Target store located at 5711 Sepulveda Blvd.

According to Los Angeles police, the brothers entered the store without masks and were asked to leave by a security guard.

As they were being escorted out, one of the suspects turned and punched the security guard, police said, which then lead to a fight involving the suspects and four security guards.

The brawl was captured on security video. One of the suspects can be seen throwing a security guard to the ground and punching him repeatedly. Several customers also appear to step in to help.

The security guard suffered a broken arm and had to be taken to the hospital, police disclosed.

An Aug. 12 pretrial hearing is set for the two brothers, who have pleaded not guilty.

“Not wearing a mask is selfish, wrong and illegal,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement announcing the charges. “We will absolutely not tolerate violence in response to appropriate efforts to assure business patrons wear face coverings. We have one common enemy — and it’s the virus, not each other.”

The City Attorney’s Office noted that a mandatory face-covering order for Los Angeles residents when they leave their homes was in effect at the time, and that all Target stores will require customers to wear face coverings, starting Aug. 1.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)