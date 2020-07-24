LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kathy Jacobs, a 56-year-old Calabasas woman, has made her Sports Illustrated debut as one of the models featured in the magazine’s iconic swimsuit issue.

“There’s no expiration date on beauty, and there’s no height requirement on beauty,” Jacobs said.

Happily married for 25 years with a daughter in medical school, Jacobs said making the swimsuit issue was the surprise of a lifetime.

“About a year and a half ago now, I had a minimum wage job, I was sweeping the floor at Drybar because I was terrible on the computer,” she said. “And then I just decided, ‘You know, I’m going to take some headshots, and I’m going to submit myself for this Sports Illustrated swimsuit search.’

“I just had this burning desire inside of me to sort of show the world what women over 50, and in my case someone over 55, are capable of,” she said.

And Jacobs hopes that her story of grit and perseverance will serve as inspiration to others who maybe don’t quite fit the exact mold to keep chasing their dreams.

“It’s kind of impractical to tell someone, man or woman, over 50 they should just ride off into the sunset,” Jacobs said. “I’m so glad that Sports Illustrated sees that, and they took a chance on me. I still don’t believe it.”

For now, Jacobs said she hopes to keep riding the unexpected wave and potentially turn it into future opportunities.

“I think that I’m so out that I’m in, and I want to show that,” she said. “That you can be whatever you are, and still be a star. Old is gold.”