WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park were closed on Thursday due to noncompliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
West Hollywood City Manager Paul Arevalo issued an emergency executive order to close the parks after numerous reports of people failing to comply with rules to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Around half of the park goers in recent days have not worn face masks — despite a city mandate — and have not followed social distancing protocols. They have also altered or ruined protective barriers intended to keep the playgrounds closed, Arevalo said.
The tennis courts will remain open at both parks. The dog park at West Hollywood Park and the William S. Hart Dog Park are also open, subject to visitors’ compliance with safety regulations.
Park visitors can be cited for not using masks or face coverings.
Updates to the West Hollywood COVID-19 closures can be found at the city’s website.
