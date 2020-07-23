SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police released surveillance video Thursday of a vehicle they say struck and killed a man in Santa Ana, then took off.
Several people reported seeing a man with major injuries in the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and McFadden Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. last Friday. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities believe the man was standing on the center median of McFadden Avenue when he was struck by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee going west. The SUV did not stop.
Surveillance video from a nearby McDonald’s show the vehicle appearing to lurch or drive over a bump as it passed by the restaurant’s drive-thru entrance. The video also shows a busy area, with dozens of cars passing and being passed by the suspect vehicle as it drives away.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2011 to 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with likely damage to its undercarriage left front tire/rim and lower left portion of the bumper.
Anyone with information about the collision can call Corporal W. Hadley at (714) 245-8216.