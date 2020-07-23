BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Police arrested a number of protesters Thursday night in Beverly Hills after declaring an unlawful assembly.

The largely peaceful demonstration started at about 6:30 p.m. at Beverly Hills High School, near Moreno and Lasky drives. The protesters were calling for equal school funding in all Los Angeles County schools, regardless of zip code.

“Beverly Hills, having historically separated themselves from the city of Los Angeles in an act of deliberate wealth hoarding, is an iconic representation of the systems of oppression we strive to fight against and dismantle,” the Black Future Project, which organized the protest, said in an Instagram post. “Beverly Hills also enacted an anti-protesting curfew specifically targeted at suppressing our right to protest. We demand they dismantle this.”

Police began arresting the protesters after they staged a sit-in, blocking traffic on Santa Monica Boulevard at Linden Drive. In total, it appeared that about two dozen protesters were detained.

It was not known what, if any, charges the protesters might face.