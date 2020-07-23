OXNARD (CBSLA) — An Oxnard man has been arrested in connection with a series of street vendor robberies.
Oxnard police say 26-year-old Diego Cruz was arrested Wednesday after he was seen robbing a street vendor near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Charles Street.
The department’s violent crimes unit had been investigating a series of street vendor robberies in the Southwinds neighborhood of Oxnard. Those investigators saw what they believed to be a street vendor being robbed at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators saw the robbery suspect drive away from the area, and stopped him, police said. As the investigators spoke to the driver, who was identified as Cruz, the street vendor who was robbed confirmed the attempted robbery, according to Oxnard police.
Cruz is being held on $300,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
Anyone with information about this crime or similar crimes can contact Detective Jaime Miranda at (805) 385-7547.