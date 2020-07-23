GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A non-profit in Garden Grove is serving up meals for thousands of families in Orange County.
Chefs at Bracken’s Kitchen were busy Thursday morning preparing meals.
The meals are delivered to Newsong Church in Santa Ana where dozens of families wait in line for them. Groceries are also distributed for families to prepare food themselves.
“We’ve partnered with almost 50 agencies in the last couple months to get the food out,” said Bracken’s Kitchen founder Bill Bracken.
“We used to go out with our food truck and feed. We are now just stepping back and doing what we do best and cooking meals, and depending on our agency partners to get those meals out,” Bracken said.
Bracken’s Kitchen has delivered over half a million meals to families in need since mid-March.