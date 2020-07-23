Comments
LADERA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man in his mid-20s was killed after gunfire erupted outside a house party in Ladera Heights late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. outside a home in the 5800 block of Holt Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was attending a party at the home when an altercation of some kind broke out, the sheriff’s department said.
The fight spilled out onto the street, where the victim got onto a fight with the suspect, who pulled out a gun and shot him several times, LASD reports.
He died at the scene. His name and age were not released.
The gunman remains at large. There was no immediate description of the suspect or a motive for what prompted the dispute and the shooting.