LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD employees must report back to school sites Thursday to start preparing for the virtual start of the new school year.
A memo was sent to principals and administrative staffers Wednesday detailing the procedures about returning to campuses yesterday. Teachers were not included among the staff instructed to return to schools.
An LAUSD spokeswoman said staff returns to school at this time every summer to begin preparing enrollment packets and other work in advance of the new school year.
The memo said that all workplaces have been thoroughly sanitized and that Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, kits had been delivered to all school sites. Those kits include face shields, disposable face masks and hand sanitizer. Clear, plastic shields for front counters will arrive within the next two weeks.
Employees with underlying health conditions, anyone who cares for someone with an underlying health condition, and those who don’t have childcare were instructed to discuss the circumstances with their supervisors to determine if their work can be done remotely.
LAUSD schools have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a summer increase in infections across the county and state, Superintendent Austin Beutner says the 2020-21 school year will begin remotely.