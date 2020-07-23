Comments
BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting that left two people dead Thursday.
According to LASD, an unidentified woman shot and killed a man and a woman at a home in the 3300 block of Athol Street at about 2:05 p.m.
Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect was taken into custody, though their identities were not immediately released.
Anyone with information was asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.