LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn was in quarantine Thursday after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
According to spokesperson Liz Odendahl, a member of Hahn’s staff recently reported testing positive for COVID-19, though a subsequent test came back negative. Hahn also tested negative.
“Out of an abundance of caution to protect others, as well as in keeping with the L.A. County Public Health Department guidelines, the supervisor is quarantining,” Odendahl told City News Service. “Our staff is working from home and our offices are closed, but some have voluntarily gone into the office on occasion.”
Odendahl also said Hahn was not experiencing any symptoms and would only be re-tested if she began to show symptoms.
