TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating Thursday after two hate crime suspects allegedly assaulted a vehicle with a gardening tool in Torrance, yelled “white lives matter,” and performed a Nazi salute.
A video of the incident that circulated on social media shows the two suspects were outside of their white pickup at a stoplight near Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez.
The female suspect said to the victims, who recorded the encounter from inside their car, “White lives matter (expletive)” and “only white lives matter (expletive).”
The suspects got back into their vehicle briefly before the male suspect exited and used a gardening tool to allegedly hit the victims’ car, according to the video and Martinez.
Martinez said that one of the victims filed a police report Thursday morning and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
The race of the victims was not immediately confirmed, Martinez said.
