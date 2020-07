(CBS SPORTS) – After weeks of uncertainty, the Washington NFL franchise took another step in retiring its long-time moniker. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team,” effective immediately. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for the team, according to Schefter. This is the name it wants to use until the pending adoption of a new name in the future.

