BURBANK (CBSLA) — Two men killed in a triple shooting in a home in the foothills of Burbank have been identified.
The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive. The first police officers on the scene found one man in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound.
A man and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were found inside an upstairs bedroom.
The two men were declared dead at the scene. The man found in the driveway was identified as 34-year-old Edward Lopez, and Burbank police said he was a suspect in the shooting, which did not appear to be random. The motive behind the shooting, however, remains unclear.
The man found inside the home was identified as 41-year-old Armen Sahakyan of Burbank. His wife, who was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, has not been identified.
The couple’s three children – ages 17, 13, and 7, were taken into protective custody by police and are now with family.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Burbank Police Department’s investigations division at (818) 238-3210.