CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police say a pair of brothers have been arrested on suspicion of stealing computers, electronics and other office supplies from three Culver City schools.
Johnathan and Josue Ortiz are suspected of being behind four burglaries that took place since June, Culver City police said.
Police said the burglaries happened at three different Culver City schools. Classroom doors were pried open with miscellaneous tools, and computers, electronics and office supplies were taken.
The schools were not identified.
Investigators identified the Ortiz brothers from video surveillance, police said. Officers served a search warrant their Los Angeles home, where laptops, tablets, musical equipment and various office equipment from Culver City, Santa Monica and Los Angeles unified school districts was recovered.
Both brothers face multiple charges of commercial burglary.