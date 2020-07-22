Comments
ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – It took nearly three hours for firefighters to contain a raging two-alarm blaze which broke out in a large strip mall in Rowland Heights late Tuesday night and destroyed a restaurant.
The blaze was reported at about 10 p.m. in a strip mall which house multiple businesses in the 1700 block of Nogales Street, near the intersection of East Colima Road.
It took more than 50 Los Angeles County firefighters nearly three hours to bring the flames under control. A section of the roof collapsed during the firefight.
The restaurant where the fire started was completely destroyed, but 10 other businesses were saved, the fire department said.
There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.