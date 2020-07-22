LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,092 newly confirmed cases and 28 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 31,982 cases and 617 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 11,270 had recovered.
There were 528 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 143 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 708 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 25,775 cases and 337 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 16,125 had recovered.
There were 607 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, with 190 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 94 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 6,049 cases and 63 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,100 had recovered and 2,886 were under active quarantine.
There were 90 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 335,805 Riverside County residents, 217,148 San Bernardino County residents and 98,648 Ventura County residents had been tested.