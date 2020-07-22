SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Princess Cruises is extending the suspension of several of its cruises in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

The action applies to all cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess through Oct. 31, 2020.

All sailings in Asia, the Caribbean, the California coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific have been canceled through Dec. 15, 2020.

The Santa Clarita company, a subsidiary of Miami-based Carnival Corp., made the decision due to “the continued progression of COVID- 19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions.”

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

Guests who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive credit for future cruises plus an additional bonus credit of 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full will receive a refund for the money currently on deposit and a matching bonus credit that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022.

Full refunds can be requested through an online form and must be received by Aug. 31, 2020.

More information can be found at www.princess.com.

