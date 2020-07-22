SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) — Orange County investigators shared a composite sketch on Wednesday in an effort to identify an assault suspect.
The man shown above is suspected of assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a 48-year-old woman in the city of San Juan Capistrano over the weekend.
He is described as a male Hispanic in his mid-40s, 5’11”, 200 pounds with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a blue Dodgers hat, black t-shirt and khaki pants.
According to sheriffs, the victim said that around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, an unknown man assaulted her in the parking lot of a business in the 27000 block of Calle Arroyo.
The unidentified woman said he grabbed her, dragged her near a dumpster and tried to sexually assault her. She told authorities that she fought back and was able to escape.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.