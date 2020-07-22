SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 8 additional coronavirus deaths and 767 new cases Wednesday.
The countywide totals now stand at 31,743 cases and 521 deaths.
Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, one was a skilled nursing facility resident. Of the total death toll, 235 were skilled nursing facility residents and 17 were assisted living facility residents.
The number of hospitalized patients dipped from 700 on Monday to 699, and the number of patients in intensive care dropped from 234 to 233, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
As of Monday in the county’s jails, 439 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, with 396 having recovered and 43 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 141 tests.
County officials said 374,114 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 16,173 recoveries have been documented.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents jumped from 183.3 to 211.4, which is far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents. The rate of residents testing positive for COVID-19 inched up from 12.4% to 12.9%, which is higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all school campuses to remain closed when the academic year begins in counties on the state’s monitoring list due to spiking coronavirus cases — including Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.
