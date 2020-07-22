GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – Two people accused of pistol-whipping one man and shooting a second person during a carjacking in Granada Hills Monday have been apprehended.
Gilbert Cirino and Anna Kontos, both 29, were arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges.
The carjacking occurred at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of McLennan Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, a man was approached by Cirino and Kontos, who pistol-whipped him, forced him into his own car, and then drove away with him.
The man was somehow able to escape and call for help. However, when a second person came to his aid, the suspects pistol-whipped and then shot that second person in the chest, police said.
The suspects then ran away.
The two victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They were not identified. It’s unclear if the victims knew each other or the suspects prior to the carjacking.
Cirino and Kontos were captured within a day of the carjacking, police said. Cirino was being held without bail. Kontos bail was set at $1.13 million.