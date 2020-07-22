LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing for the restart of the NBA season at the end of next week, but are now doing so without one of their starters.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, guard Patrick Beverley left the league’s bubble in Orlando on Tuesday night in order to address an emergency personal matter. Andrews reports that Beverley does intend to return to the team after dealing with the personal matter.

Beverley is the second Clippers player to have left the bubble as forward Montrezl Harrell previously left Orlando to deal with his own personal matter.

The 32-year-old Beverley will be able to rejoin the team in Orlando, though he will have to meet certain conditions. According to Andrews:

“If Beverley continues to be tested regularly while he is away — and return negative results — he will have to quarantine for four days when he returns to the NBA’s campus near Orlando. If he isn’t, Beverley could be subject to up to two weeks of quarantine.”

Beverley started 48 games for the team this season, averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Clippers play their first scrimmage against the Orlando Magic today before opening their restart next Thursday, July 30 against the Lakers.