LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County will open three new COVID-19 testing sites next week to expand access to “high-need areas” including Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City.

Appointments will be available on Monday at South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Ave.; Tuesday at Montebello Civic Center, 1600 W. Beverly Blvd.; and Wednesday at 14665 Roscoe Blvd. in Panorama City.

The additional sites will have the capacity to test almost 2,000 residents each weekday, according to the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

The city of Los Angeles is also continuing to deploy mobile testing units to communities with a high need for testing.

Teams are offering testing to residents in the Nickerson Gardens housing development and in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

“Our communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 due to decades of systemic inequities and this is unacceptable,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said.

“While a County testing site may ask for insurance information in order to recover costs, no one will be turned away for being uninsured.”

Last week, the city opened a new site at the Veterans Affairs’ Parking Lot 15, at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

“Testing helps us track this virus, stop its spread and saves lives, so it’s imperative that Los Angeles continue delivering more tests than ever and deploying mobile testing to hard-hit communities,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Between the city and county’s test sites, more than 140,000 are able to be tested a day, according to a joint statement.

Since launching free testing in March, 1.2 million tests to have been provided to residents.

More information can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.