By CBSLA Staff
EL MONTE (CBSLA) – El Monte and the City of Industry are launching a platform to help residents who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic find work.

The two cities announced that the Virtual Job Placement Program will help serve as a “one-stop shop” to connect recently laid off El Monte residents with businesses in the City of Industry.

A deliveryman wears a facemask pushing his push cart up a ramp in Los Angeles on May 4, 2020. (Getty Images)

The program is exclusively for El Monte residents.

While the City of Industry only has a few hundred residents, it is home to over 3,000 businesses which employ tens of thousands of people.

The program is a collaboration between the city of El Monte and the Industry Business Council, a nonprofit business organization.

“This partnership is a part of our proactive work to be an exceptional resource for our resident’s during these uncertain times,” said City of El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero said in a statement. “By partnering with our neighbors in the City of Industry, we hope to match all residents in need of work with a quality job in their community and in turn provide the business community with qualified applicants.”

COVID-19 has delivered an economic blow to the Los Angeles metro area. As of mid-June, Los Angeles County’s unemployment rate was 20.9%, prompting the county to launch a more than $100 million renters relief program.

For more information on the program, click here.

The city and county of L.A. has also started the L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund, which is offering millions of dollars in loans and grants to help keep small businesses afloat.

