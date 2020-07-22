LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison for a deadly crash from two years ago.
22-year-old Davion Murphy was convicted on three counts of second-degree murder after a January 2018 crash that killed three people.
Murphy was driving a silver Lexus that struck a Subaru WRX on the driver’s side after he went through a red light.
A post-crash blood test showed that Murphy was under the influence of marijuana, prosecutors argued.
The victims inside the Suburu were identified as 23-year-old Yovany Salazar Calzada, 26-year-old Rocio Perez Lopez and 61-year-old Virginia Martinez.
Murphy apologized to the families before his sentencing on Wednesday.
He had remained in jail since his November 2018 arrest.
