INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams reported Tuesday that they are still uncertain how they will handle attendance at games this upcoming season at their new $5 billion SoFi Stadium.

Both teams informed season ticket holders that if state and county officials allow fans at games, it will be in a limited capacity.

This comes as the NFL is expected to announce that there will be no preseason games prior to the start of the regular season in September.

The Rams disclosed Tuesday that if fans are allowed to attend games at SoFi, the capacity would be limited to approximately 15,000 people. Wearing a face covering would be required.

Fans would likely have to sign a waiver before entering. Staff would have to undergo temperature checks.

According to the Rams, other safety protocols would include prohibiting seating in the first seven rows to protect players, as well as making all concessions cashless. Tailgating would be in a limited capacity, but congregating with other groups of people would be discouraged.

The Chargers also similarly confirmed in an email sent to season ticket members that if they are able to have fans, it will also be at a reduced capacity.

Meanwhile, Chargers single-game tickets that have been purchased were canceled Tuesday due to the reduction in capacity, and full refunds will be sent in three-to-seven days per the Chargers and Ticketmaster.

The first NFL preseason game at SoFi Stadium was scheduled for Aug. 14 matching the Rams and New Orleans Saints. The Rams other home preseason game was to be on Aug. 29 against the Denver Broncos.

The Rams were also to play a third preseason game at the Inglewood stadium, Aug. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers in what would have been a Chargers home game.

The 70,000-seat stadium is part of a new 298-acre entertainment complex located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. It was developed and funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Last week, L.A. County health officials confirmed that at least 49 construction workers at SoFi had contracted coronavirus.

The Rams are slated to open their regular season at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, likely without fans. The Chargers are scheduled to play their first game at SoFi on Sept. 20, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

