Mookie Betts, Dodgers Close To Massive Contract Extension: Report Betts and the Dodgers are apparently closing in on a long-term deal worth big bucks, according to CBS Boston.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.

Angels Pitcher Kenyan Middleton Explains Why He Knelt: ‘Racism Is Something I’ve Dealth With My Entire Life’"As a Black man in this country, it is my obligation to want to better the future for generations to come.”