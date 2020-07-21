LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Federal and local authorities have released surveillance video of multiple suspects wanted for setting fire to several stores in Long Beach amid the looting that took place during the George Floyd protests back in late May and early June.
On the night of May 31, surveillance video captured footage of several suspects approaching the Men’s Suit Outlet at 655 Pine Ave. and throwing Molotov cocktails into the store, the city of Long Beach said in a news release Friday.
The building — which housed the Men’s Suit Outlet and four other stores — was destroyed, the city said. The loss from the fire was estimated at more than $5.17 million.
The same suspects also threw Molotov cocktails into several other nearby businesses that same night, including a Burger King at 127 W. 4th St., and Pacific Travel Insurance and Income Tax, both located at 951 Pine Ave.
The Long Beach Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case. A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
On May 31, what started out as peaceful George Floyd protests in Long Beach degenerated into looting in the city’s Pike area. Several businesses were ransacked or set ablaze and multiple police cruisers were damaged. The looters at one point set off fireworks in the direction of officers. About 75 people were arrested.
Anyone with information can call the fire department’s Arson Hotline at 562-570-2582.