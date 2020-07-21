LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 907 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to30,890 cases and 589 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 11,058 had recovered.
There were 536 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, with 135 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 968 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 25,067 cases and 333 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 15,248 had recovered.
There were 607 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, with 190 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 207 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 5,955 cases and 62 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,000 had recovered and 2,893 were under active quarantine.
There were 94 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, with 24 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 329,415 Riverside County residents, 212,094 San Bernardino County residents and 97,124 Ventura County residents had been tested.