LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday said they were looking for additional victims of a convicted sex offender who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of rape and kidnapping.
According to LAPD, a woman was walking in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Kingsley Drive in Hollywood on Friday at about 8:30 p.m. when a man drove up next to her. The man then offered to give the woman a ride and she willingly got into the vehicle.
Police said the woman lost consciousness at some point and woke up at a location in the 600 block of Serrano Avenue where the suspect sexually assaulted her. The woman eventually escaped and was able to report the incident to the police.
On Sunday, detectives arrested 51-year-old Joaquin Rivas in connection with the sexual assault. He was being held Tuesday on $10 million bail.
A brutal kidnap/rape alleged to have occurred July 17 in Hollywood was reported to the LAPD. The investigation led to the arrest of Joaquin Rivas DOB 5-20-69, a registered sex offender, now being held on $10 million bail. Any addt’l victims/info call @LAPDWestBureau 213-473-0440.
Anyone with information about this crime or who has been victimized by Rivas was asked to call the LAPD West Bureau at 213-473-0440.