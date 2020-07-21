BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — State water officials issued a warning Tuesday for people and dogs to stay out of a portion of Big Bear Lake because of a harmful algal bloom.

All recreational water activity and dogs should avoid the Mallard Lagoon and the eastern end of Big Bear Lake at Stanfield Cutoff until further notice. Fish caught near the area should also not be consumed until the advisory is lifted.

The recommendation to avoid water contact was based on water samples collected on July 9 that showed visual indicators of cyanobacteria and the presence of microcystin toxins and Anatoxin-a.

The State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board says contact with the algal material and discolored water should be avoided across the lake. The algae appears bright to dull green, is floating or near the surface of the water, and can resemble spilled paint.

Officials say as the bloom continues to grow, cyanobacteria may form thick algal mats or scum on the water surface and accumulate on the shore. Conditions on the lake can change as the flow of surface water and wind may mix, move, or concentrate into different areas.